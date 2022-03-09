Vegas lawyer shot by FBI allegedly headed $300M Ponzi scheme

By KEN RITTER

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal authorities allege that a Las Vegas attorney who was shot and wounded before his arrest by FBI agents last week headed a $300 million Ponzi scheme that bilked investors from Nevada, Utah and California. Matthew Beasley pleaded not guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Las Vegas to a charge of assault on a federal officer following a standoff Thursday at his home. His defense attorney said Wednesday that Beasley remains in federal custody with shoulder and chest wounds, and that agents went to his house while investigating allegations that Beasley enlisted investors in a company offering short-term loans to clients. He says Beasley will fight additional charges if they’re filed. Beasley is due again in court March 22.