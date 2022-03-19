Skip to Content
Utah women raining 3-pointers heading into Texas matchup

By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Utah’s offensive philosophy is pretty simple. Some baskets count more than others so the Utes might as well fire away from the 3-point line. Utah made 15 3-pointers against Arkansas in the first round to earn the No. 7 seed Utes a second-round matchup Sunday with No. 2 Texas. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in Spokane, Washington. The long ball has been the specialty for Pac-12′s highest scoring team all season and the Utes plan to keep firing away against one of the toughest defensive teams in the country. 

Associated Press

