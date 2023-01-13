Skip to Content
AP Utah
By
Published 12:28 PM

Germany wins 4 of 6 medals in World Cup skeleton races

KIFI

ALTENBERG, Germany (AP) — Host Germany won four of six available medals on Friday in a pair of World Cup skeleton races, led by Tina Hermann’s second win of the season and 15th victory of her career.

Hermann was dominant, finishing two runs in 1 minute, 56.23 seconds and winning by more than a full second over German teammate Susanne Kreher. She finished in 1:57.27 for the second World Cup runner-up finish of her career.

Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands was third in 1:57.45. Kelly Curtis was the top U.S. finisher, placing ninth in 1:58.20.

In the men’s race later Friday, Britain’s Matt Weston won in 1:52.44. Germany got second and third, with Christopher Grotheer finishing in 1:52.58 and Axel Jungk crossing the line in 1:52.94.

Austan Florian led the U.S. men by finishing 11th in 1:53.88.

Article Topic Follows: AP Utah

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content