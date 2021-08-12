University of Wyoming will still require face masks for now

Coronavirus Coverage

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — The University of Wyoming will require people to wear face masks indoors through at least Sept. 20. That’s under a plan approved Wednesday by university trustees. The semester begins Aug. 23. As with classroom instruction, athletic events and other student programs will also be held in person like usual. The Gillette News Record reports trustees plan to decide Sept. 15 whether to continue the face mask requirement. Unlike other universities, the University of Wyoming won’t require students to be vaccinated but will continue to award cash and prizes to those who are. Five students and three employees had active COVID-19 cases as of Monday.