Region’s first New Year’s Baby honor goes to Blackfoot couple

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Blackfoot couple holds the apparent title as parents of the first regional baby born into the new decade.

Grove Creek Medical Center, a partner of Bingham Healthcare, reported the birth of Grant Perkes, the sixth child of Charlynn and Ivan Perkes.

The couple arrived at the hospital at 1 a.m. and announced the birth of baby boy at 2:26 a.m. Wednesday.

Grant weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was delivered by OB-GYN Dr. Paul Beckett.

The Grove Creek staff presented the family with a brand new car seat and stroller, baby wrap, swaddling blankets and a diaper bag full of other baby essentials.