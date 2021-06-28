Large turnout for Jensen’s Grove Firework Celebration

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Independence day is on the horizon and the summer calendar is already heating up.

This past weekend, Jensen's grove in Blackfoot hosted the Bingham/ICCU Liberty Fireworks Celebration.

Many of our neighbors came out for fun activities, food trucks, and to enjoy a night of fun entertainment.

Due to COVID-19, many of these events had to be canceled in 2020. With no restrictions on attendance, the community was showing excitement that life is appearing to return back to normal.

"It's definitely good to see that the end of the Pandemic has finally really come," said Jesse Moser. "It’s gotten into people's heads. It’s time to open up again."

"It’s amazing to see that people are actually not fearing for their safety, and they're actually here enjoying and getting on with their lives," said Joshua Madson.

The firework show proceeded many other celebrations for Independence Day across Eastern Idaho that will take place on July 3.