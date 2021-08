Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police, Blackfoot Police, the Bingham County Sheriff and crime scene investigators are on scene of an incident at a house on Shilling Ave. between Rich Street and Willis Street.

Neighbors say they heard gunshots around 8:05 a.m. Wednesday.

Police have the area blocked off.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are released.