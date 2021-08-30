Police investigate Blackfoot shooting

Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot police located an adult male who had a gunshot injury at the Sportsman’s Access on W. Bridge Street at approximately 11:58 p.m. Friday.

Police report the male was transported to the hospital and later released.

A short time later, a separate male was located in the vicinity of the shooting and was also transported to the hospital for injuries and was later arrested on unrelated charges.

The Blackfoot-Bingham County Joint Detective Division has developed a suspect in this case and is actively investigating this incident.

At this time, the names of those involved are being withheld until the investigation is complete.

Police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and has no reason to believe the public is in danger.

No further information will be released at this time.