Big win for Champ’s Heart

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The final numbers are in, and the big winner is Champ's Heart.

The local group that provides horse encounters for veterans and special needs children held a telethon last week here on Local News 8.

Their goal was to get $20,000 so they would be able to get the matching donation, but because of your generosity, the final tally went way beyond what anyone imagined.

Champ's Heart Director Larry Cudmore told Jay Hildebrandt and Karole Honas the total on Thursday.

"You made $5,000 a minute," Cudmore said. "So we are at $148,223 and some cents."

"Thank you eastern Idaho," Honas said.

If you would still like to donate, you can donate through Venmo, text, online or even write out a good old fashioned check and send it in.