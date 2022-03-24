Volunteer campground hosts needed for Blackfoot Reservoir Campground

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Pocatello Field Office is looking for volunteer campground hosts at Blackfoot Reservoir Campground from Memorial Day to Labor Day, 2022.

The Blackfoot Reservoir Campground is located approximately 16 miles north of Soda Springs, Idaho, on Highway 34 and is a U.S. Fee Site. The campground offers boat ramps, potable drinking water, electrical hookups, dump station, and vaulted restrooms. Activities include camping, non-motorized and motorized boating, and day-use (i.e., picnicking, fishing, wildlife viewing, etc.).

Selected volunteers would act as BLM representatives at the site, welcoming visitors and providing information. Hosts perform upkeep and maintenance of campground facilities, including cleaning and restocking restrooms, picking up litter, restocking fee envelopes at the fee stations, assisting with fee collection, cleaning ashes and trash left in fire rings, and informing the visitors of the campground rules.

BLM volunteer hosts live on site in their own campers or camp trailers. The BLM provides the selected camp host a free campsite with shade structure, water, sewer and electrical hookup, stipend of $30.00 a day for incidentals, and propane. The selected camp host is required to be on-site Thursday - Sunday with Monday - Wednesday off for personal time. The selected camp hosts must provide their own self-contained onsite lodging (RV). Camp hosts needs to be able to work outdoors independently and in changing weather (rain, cold, sun, heat). The selected camp host will be provided a volunteer uniform/vest while on duty and will need to maintain a neat and professional appearance.

“Campground hosts play a vital role in connecting visitors with their public lands,” said Melissa Warren, Pocatello Field Manager. “They are the first line of contact for the public and improve visitor’s experience by providing information and performing upkeep of the campground.”

The Pocatello Camp hosts are required to pass a background investigation to volunteer for the Federal government at developed recreation sites. For questions or to apply for this position, please contact Chuck Patterson, Outdoor Recreation Planner, at 208-478-6362 or cpatterson@blm.gov. Please reference Blackfoot Reservoir Campground Host position if interested.