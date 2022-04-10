2022 Bingham County Mayors Scholarship recipients announced

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Selection Committee will award 46 applicants a total of $23,000.

These awards went to students from Bingham County high schools including Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley, Sho-Ban and Snake River.

Scholarship recipients (and their sponsors) are:

ABERDEEN HIGH SCHOOL

Karen Escamilla-Garnica (INL)

Dulce Pelayo (Premier Technology)

Chelsey Trevino (Aberdeen)

BLACKFOOT HIGH SCHOOL

Sarah Despain (Blackfoot)

Lauren Jensen (Bingham Healthcare)

Braxton Marlatt (Bingham Healthcare)

Dennis Nichols (Lookout CU)

Hollie Ricks (Blackfoot Anesthesia)

McKenzie Ricks (Odell’s Furniture)

Kamdyn Salmon (INL)

Chandler Wall (Premier Technology)

Justin Whitehead (Larry & Irene Barrett)

FIRTH HIGH SCHOOL

Angel Arriaga (Idaho Central CU)

Aryiah Burnett (Bingham Healthcare)

Hannah Christensen (Bingham Healthcare)

Kyla Clapp (Keller Associates)

Phoenix Hevewah (INL)

Levi Madsen (Idaho Central CU)

Samuel Park (Candy Jar)

Tyler Telford (Forsgren Engineering)

SHELLEY HIGH SCHOOL

Nathan Ball (Forsgren Engineering)

Reese Callahan (Cox's Honey)

Brock Deroche (Cox's Honey)

Addey Greenhalgh (Bingham Healthcare)

Brooke Hess (Cox's Honey)

Sabina Keenan (Odell's Furniture)

Nikaya Swanson (Diesel Depot)

Adelyn Thompson (Candy Jar)

SHOSHONE-BANNOCK HIGH SCHOOL

Kree Burnett (Idaho Central CU)

Craig Diggie (Sho-Ban Tribes)

A'Kasha Galloway (Idaho Central CU)

Anthony Gomez (Bank of Commerce)

Aliana Hogan (Idaho Central CU)

Adriona Loneman (Larry & Irene Barrett)

Vivica Nappo (Sho-Ban Tribes)

Angela Nevarez (Sho-Ban Tribes)

Cecelia Wahtomy (Sho-Ban Tribes)

SNAKE RIVER HIGH SCHOOL

Saddie Bruderer (INL)

Ashlyn Fillmore (Candy Jar)

McKenzie Gardner (Blackfoot Anesthesia)

Lincoln High (Candy Jar)

McKenzie Pedersen-Campbell (Diesel Depot)

Sheiley Reyes (Lookout CU)

Tessa Richardson (Blackfoot)

Taelor Thompson (DL Evans)

Kayla Ward (Candy Jar-Public Service)

All monetary support is a direct result of Bingham County Mayors Scholarship contributions made by the general public and corporate sponsors.

These scholarships will be used specifically for post-secondary education. This program helps eliminate barriers to a collegial education through financial assistance and sends a message to our youth that they can compete at any level.

All scholarships will be awarded at the annual Bingham County Mayors Scholarship Awards Gala, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. in the Little Theatre at Shelley High School, 570 West Fir in Shelley.