Bingham Healthcare acquires da Vinci Xi Surgical System￼

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Healthcare at Bingham Memorial Hospital is truly becoming an art form.

Doctors are putting its new da Vinci Xi Surgical System to the test before its debut.

The system's instruments offer surgeons a greater range of motion than their hands alone in a variety of minimally invasive procedures.

"We can put a camera on each the robot arms and the surgeon can be over here at the console and he is actually perform the surgery," Dr. Bill Fuller said. "So it's not the robot doing itself. The the surgeon is doing the surgery. The the new x-ray robot is easy to maneuver into the bed where the patient is having surgery."

It's not actually a robot operating on you. The system assists the doctors' hands.

This new equipment is supposed to speed-up surgery times and allow for a precise operation.