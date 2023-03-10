Sandbags avaliable in Bingham County
BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are in need of sandbags, you can purchase them at the
Central Transfer Station in Moreland for $1.00 per bag.
Sand is available for free but is self-serve only. You can get sand at the following locations:
- Collets Bar in Firth, and the sand is available behind Collets.
- Shelley Fire Department, and the sand is available near the fire station.
- Cow Palace in Thomas on Wilson Road, and sand is available.
Please bring your own shovel, as staff is not available to assist in filling the sandbags.