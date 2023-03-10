Sandbags avaliable in Bingham County

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - If you are in need of sandbags, you can purchase them at the

Central Transfer Station in Moreland for $1.00 per bag.

Sand is available for free but is self-serve only. You can get sand at the following locations:

Collets Bar in Firth, and the sand is available behind Collets.

Shelley Fire Department, and the sand is available near the fire station.

Cow Palace in Thomas on Wilson Road, and sand is available.

Please bring your own shovel, as staff is not available to assist in filling the sandbags.