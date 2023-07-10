Jensens Grove in Blackfoot dries up

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - For almost the entire summer so far, the people in Blackfoot have got to enjoy Jensens Grove Pond in its entirety, but in the last few weeks, the grove has dried up significantly.

According to Parks and Recreation Director Wade Gardner, it's due to the lack of water coming in from the main river channel.

"Currently, our water right for the City of Blackfoot is in priority, but there's not enough water to get to us through that channel to where we can put it through our head gate," Gardner said. "Our head gate currently is wide open and there's no water getting to it."

These low water levels may stay the same, but there is hope, whether it's due to the conclusion of the farming season or from an outside source.

"It's possible the grove could get full again," Gardner said. "We don't have any ability to just get storage water. It would be another entity that would reach out to us and say, hey, we have some. You guys are welcome to it."

Gardner says it's very important to have the grove operating at full capacity.

"If the grove is full, the park is full," Gardner said. "The people enjoy going out there and fishing and boating and kayaking and doing their thing. And for the city and for me, I would love to see it full all the time."

Gardner says it is out of the city's hands and wants the community to know they are not giving up.

"Be patient" Gardner said. "Let's see what happens. The city will do everything we can in cooperating with canal companies or whomever to get us some water if there is any available to us."