Kids get hands on experience with the animals at the fair
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - It is day eight of the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
That is where we find Linda Larsen who has found some furry friends in the video above.
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - It is day eight of the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot.
That is where we find Linda Larsen who has found some furry friends in the video above.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.