Search for Jayden Jensen on pause

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is pausing its efforts in the search for Jayden Jensen due to icy conditions.

Local search and rescue along with sheriff’s deputies have been looking for the missing teen every day for nearly two weeks.

The search started after he went hunting with friends near the McTucker ponds area west of Fort Hall.

He went into the water but did not come out.

In an update posted to their facebook page, the sheriff's office said, "We are confident through collaboration with several entities that we have done everything in our power and used all of the appropriate resources available to give ourselves the best chance to recover Jayden."

They give their condolences to the Jensen family and extend thanks to all who have been involved in the search efforts.

The Bingham County Sheriff's Office plans to strategically resume its search in the spring as conditions allow.