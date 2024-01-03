Blackfoot plans intersection closure Thursday

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Starting at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, the City of Blackfoot will be closing the intersection of E Alice Street and N Fisher Street for emergency water leak repair.

The closure of the four-way stop will affect school traffic to Mountain View Middle School, State Hospital South and Health and Welfare.

Officials say to plan alternate routes as the closure is planned for the whole day.

Blackfoot School District 55 said bus routes may also be a few minutes off.