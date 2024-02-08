Skip to Content
Blackfoot

Bingham County Search and Rescue receives new underwater drone

By
today at 11:01 AM
Published 11:22 AM

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bingham County Search and Rescue received a new underwater drone.

It's been named Jayden's Drone in memory of Jayden Jensen who disappeared in the Snake River last December.

His body was recovered from the water Jan. 1.

This donation was received through Country Financial Operation Helping Heroes. 

Country Financial representative Jenny Heckendorf presented a $2,700 donation to fund a new underwater drone, as well as additional essential supplies.

The drone will be shared with neighboring counties to help with future search and rescue operations.

Heckendorf grew up in Idaho and is a childhood friend of Shawn Jensen, the father of Jayden Jensen.

