Blackfoot makes plans to build new animal shelter

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The City of Blackfoot is making plans to build a new animal shelter, according to Mayor Marc Carroll.

The move comes after months of overcrowding in the current shelter which put many of the animals at risk.

According to shelter directors, the Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue had to euthanize more animals in July and August of 2022 than in the last five years.

They mayor told Local News 8 the city is still taking estimates to build a new shelter, but they're looking at using six acres of ground between the city airport and baseball fields.

"That appears to be a very good location for a new animal shelter. We've got a lot of excited people about it, particularly the people who are managing the animal shelter and the board of directors. A number of people in the community have stepped forward and they've said that they would like to donate to it, but we're not at a point yet where we're ready to get that opened up," Mayor Carroll said.

According to Blackfoot Animal Control, the main culprits of overcrowding are irresponsible breeders and pet owners.

They believe a bigger space would better serve the city's needs.