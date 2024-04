The school is nearing completion and will be ready for students this fall.

It was the favorite chosen by patron voting.

The name was decided at a special board meeting Wednesday.

It will be called Riverbend Elementary School.

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - Blackfoot School District #55 has a name for its new school.

