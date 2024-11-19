Traffic crews to install barriers at dangerous intersection in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)—The Idaho Transportation Department will install traffic barriers at a dangerous intersection in Blackfoot on Wednesday, November 20.

According to a news release from the City of Blackfoot, ITD and the city determined traffic on Cedar Street cannot safely cross West Bridge Street and West Judicial Street.

The release said the decision came after several accidents had occurred at the triangle-shaped intersection.

The barriers will allow eastbound traffic from Judicial St to turn left onto the north side of Cedar St only from the traffic triangle. Southbound traffic on the north side of Cedar St will not be allowed to cross south, and no traffic will be allowed between the barriers.

Officials hope the barriers will help correct the safety issue.