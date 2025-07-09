New garden honoring veterans dedicated in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– The Old Fort Hall Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, hosted a dedication ceremony for the new 'Never Forget Garden' honoring veterans at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot on Wednesday.

The Never Forget Garden features a monument, plaque, and landscaping honoring the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. The garden is meant as a place of remembrance for missing and unidentified service members from the Revolutionary War to modern day.

The Never Forget Garden is open to the public. It is located at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at 2651 Cromwell Ln in Blackfoot.