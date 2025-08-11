Shelley man convicted of lewd conduct with a minor

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — Steven Matthew Hardee of Shelley has been convicted of two felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor child and now faces two potential life sentences. A jury found Hardee guilty after a trial on August 7, 2025, announced Bingham County Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney W. Oliver Wimbish.

Details of the Case

According to court documents, the charges stem from an incident on the evening of March 17, 2024. A person, identified as a "reporting party," discovered Hardee alone with a 10-year-old relative in the main bedroom of their home. The child's pants were reportedly around her ankles. When the 911 caller asked the child if Hardee had done anything sexual, the child nodded yes.

Hardee was arrested on April 17, 2024, after an investigation by the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. At the time, he was 34 years old. He will remain in the custody of the Bingham County Jail until his sentencing.

Sentencing and Potential Penalties

Hardee is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Darren Simpson on September 29, 2025, at the Bingham County Courthouse. He faces a number of penalties, including:

Up to two life sentences

A fine of up to $50,000

Mandatory registration as a sex offender

Prosecutor's Statement

Wimbish thanked several individuals and agencies involved in the case for their roles in the conviction. "The process of a jury trial is truly a team effort," he said in a press release. He specifically acknowledged the work of Bingham County Sheriff's deputies and detectives for providing "strong and admissible evidence," as well as victim-witness coordinators for supporting the child. He also thanked Bingham County Prosecutor Ryan Jolley and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hart for their assistance.