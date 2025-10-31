Traffic nightmare in Blackfoot because of I-15 closure, ITD working to reopen by Saturday mid-morning

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)—Drivers may want to avoid driving through Blackfoot Friday evening, as traffic has become a near standstill. The highway has been closed since Thursday night when a semi truck crashed into a pillar on the Riverton Road Bridge.

The Idaho Transportation Department reported Friday afternoon that they hope to open Interstate 15 between the Blackfoot exits by mid-Saturday morning.

ITD crews have been assessing the damage and working to shore up the bridge.

Traffic is being diverted from I-15 to Highway 91 between exits 89 and 93. The traffic has caused a significant delay through Blackfoot. Drivers are reporting to Local News 8 that it has been taking up to 2 hours to get between Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

ITD reported the bridge suffered structural damage, necessitating the immediate closure of the interstate for the safety of all drivers. At this time the extent, cost and timeline of repairs are unknown.

ITD is working to open the northbound lanes with one lane open in each direction.

“We have been working around the clock to restore the flow of traffic,” District Engineer Todd Hubbard said. “Early next week, we hope to have traffic restored to proper lanes, southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane until a permanent fix can be made.”