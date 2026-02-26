High School simulators bridge labor gap for Idaho Construction industry

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Local construction powerhouse Gayle Lim Construction is tackling a regional labor shortage by bringing the job site directly into the classroom.



The company recently spearheaded the delivery of heavy machinery simulators to the Blackfoot and Snake River school districts, providing students with a high-tech entry point into the construction industry. The initiative comes as contractors struggle to find certified operators to fill essential roles.



"We just did not have people coming in and getting applications," said Sheri Lim, co-owner of Gale Lim. "We were like, where are we going to find our workforce?



"So we decided the best place to do that was in the schools".



While the simulators may resemble high-end video games, they serve as sophisticated training tools for multi-ton equipment. The units currently at the high schools feature three distinct adapters, allowing students to practice on dozers, excavators, loaders.



The program has already produced its first major success story. One local student was hired by Gale Lim Construction immediately after mastering the simulator and earning his certification.



The partnership is designed to create a "blueprint" for developing local talent rather than recruiting from outside the region.



According to James Hoge, a local teacher at Snake River High School, the simulators have significantly increased student interest in construction as a viable career path. By investing in these simulators, Gale Lim Construction aims to ensure that, as the local community grows, its own students are prepared to do the heavy lifting.



"They're going to have such a better step up from the people without the simulators," said success story graduate and laborer, McKay Ricks. "When they go out into the field, they're not totally clueless".

