Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Idaho Falls Firefighters were called to 580 Coachman shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.



A fire had started in a garage, being used as a workshop. The garage was fully involved with fire when firefighters arrived on scene.



The homeowner and his pets were able to escape and call for help. The fire did not spread to the house.



The exact cause of the fire has not been determined.