Source: Cell phone of missing teen found with mother

HAWAII (KIFI/KIDK) - Sources tell CBS News police have found 17-year-old Tylee Ryan's cell phone with Lori Vallow in Hawaii.

Tylee has been missing along with her 7-year-old brother Joshua "JJ" Vallow since September.

Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were found in Hawaii late last month.

CBS News reports more a month after Tylee disappeared, a text was allegedly sent from her phone to a worried friend. It said, "hi, miss you guys too... luv ya." The recipient said it didn't sound like her.

CBS News correspondent Jonathon Vigliotti also reported Tylee's phone was used several times before she disappeared, but it's unclear who was using it.

Two small Venmo payments were sent from Tylee's account to a family member, they reported.

Last week, items belonging to JJ and Tylee were found in a storage unit in Rexburg.

Lori and Chad Daybell left Rexburg after police conducted a welfare check on the two kids at their apartment. They were found staying in a Hawaii resort in January.

They both have denied any wrongdoing.