Charging documents unveil last known photo of Tylee Ryan

Breaking News

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Charging documents obtained by Local News 8 on Friday unveil new details leading up to Lori Vallow's arrest in Princeville, HI on Thursday night.

The 46-year old mom of missing Rexburg kids, seven-year old J.J. Vallow and 17-year old Tylee Ryan, is now being held on the island a $5 million bond on several charges including: two counts of abandoning her children, resisting officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

Vallow is expected to make her first court appearance on Friday morning.

According to the probable cause, Rexburg police officers discovered Tylee was last seen in a photo taken Sept. 8, 2019 while on a trip to Yellowstone National Park with Vallow, J.J., and Vallow's deceased brother Alex Cox.

They found that photo through a search warrant from Vallow's iCloud account, which they say is the last record of Tylee being with Vallow.

They say they have not been able to find any witnesses who have seen Tylee after that.

Police also confirm, despite Vallow's false claims, Tylee was in Idaho attending BYU-Idaho, there are no records of her ever enrolling.

During their November search of Vallow's apartment, Rexburg police officers discovered a bottle of Risperidone, a tranquilizer used to treat irritability caused by autism that had been prescribed to J.J. in Arizona.

Police say 17 pills were in the bottle that was filled in January 2019 and that prescription was never filled in Idaho.

You can view the probable cause documents below.

You can view our previous story HERE.