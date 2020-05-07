Skip to Content
Police are negotiating with suspect in Downey area

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen confirmed deputies are negotiating with a suspect found wandering in farm fields in the Downey area. 

He said no one else is in any danger.

The man was walking in and out of a pump house, and a sheriff’s office negotiation team is talking to him. 

Deputies are also investigating a car with New Mexico license plates that may belong to the person.

Search and Rescue team members are blocking roads to prevent access to the area.

