Police are negotiating with suspect in Downey area
DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen confirmed deputies are negotiating with a suspect found wandering in farm fields in the Downey area.
He said no one else is in any danger.
The man was walking in and out of a pump house, and a sheriff’s office negotiation team is talking to him.
Deputies are also investigating a car with New Mexico license plates that may belong to the person.
Search and Rescue team members are blocking roads to prevent access to the area.
Comments