Police are negotiating with suspect in Downey area

Breaking News

DOWNEY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen confirmed deputies are negotiating with a suspect found wandering in farm fields in the Downey area.

He said no one else is in any danger.

The man was walking in and out of a pump house, and a sheriff’s office negotiation team is talking to him.

Deputies are also investigating a car with New Mexico license plates that may belong to the person.

Search and Rescue team members are blocking roads to prevent access to the area.