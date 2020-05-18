2 hospitalized after being ejected from vehicle

Breaking News

POWER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that hospitalized two men Sunday around 6:40 p.m.

Police report the one vehicle accident occurred on Mink Creek Rd just east of Arbon Valley.

When deputies arrived on scene, they determined both males had been ejected from the vehicle.

Air Rescue transported one male to Portneuf Medical Center, and the other male was taken by ambulance.

The crash is still under investigation, and no further information will be available at this time.