Deputy killed in Monday morning incident

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy succumbed to his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center after an incident in the area of Bone Road and 9th S. Monday morning.

At about 5:18 a.m., deputies responded to the area to a report of a rollover vehicle crash.

A deputy arrived and came in contact with a female adult involved in the crash who was walking away from the scene in the roadway holding a machete.

The deputy followed on foot and attempted to interact, but she would not put down the machete and continued down the road on foot.

A second deputy arrived to assist, and both continued to give commands to the woman while she held the machete.

A third deputy arriving to the area came upon the three of them in the dark, and struck one of the deputies with his vehicle causing severe injuries.

More deputies arrived and began life-saving efforts, which were continued by Idaho Falls Fire and Air Idaho Rescue as they arrived.

The deputy was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

The female involved was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for medical treatment and a mental health evaluation.

At the request of Bonneville County Sheriff Paul Wilde, the Idaho State Police were called to investigate this incident and no further information is available at this time.

"The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is devastated by this event and our hearts are with the Deputy’s family and friends. This is a tragic loss for them and our family of Deputies. We very much appreciate the support of our community and the Law Enforcement and Public Safety Agencies surrounding us that are assisting and have reached out for support," a press release from the sheriff's office said.