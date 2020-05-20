Idaho official improperly released private addresses 9 times

Breaking News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - The Idaho Secretary of State's office says it improperly released the protected addresses of 55 people to several groups and individuals that requested voter information.

Addresses used for voter registration and other government documents are generally public, but Idaho state law protects the addresses of some crime victims, law enforcement officers and judges from being released. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck confirmed to the Idaho Press nine individuals or groups were improperly given the unredacted voter information list in recent weeks. The voter registration list includes the names, home addresses and party affiliations of nearly 300,000 Idaho voters.

Rep. Greg Chaney wrote a letter to Secretary of State Lawerence Denney on Monday raising concerns about the issue, saying that failing to fulfill the privacy law could have life-and-death implications for those affected.

"It is therefore all the more troubling to think that responsibility was anything less than fully met," he wrote.

Houck said the information was released because of a software glitch.

"I don't think we've been anything other than transparent in this," Houck said. "That error was on our responsibility."

Denney sent personal letters to each of the 55 people whose privacy protection was violated, Houck said.