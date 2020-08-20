DEQ issues Air Pollution Forecast and Caution

Breaking News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an air pollution forecast and caution to notify residents of Bannock, Bingham, Bear Lake, Caribou, Franklin, Power and Oneida Counties along with Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison and Teton Counties of degraded air quality.

Due to wildfire smoke, health impacts may occur.

Burning restrictions are in effect.

Air quality is currently in the unhealthy category and is forecast to hover between unhealthy for sensitive groups and unhealthy categories.

The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).

When air quality is unhealthy, everyone may begin to experience health effects. Members of sensitive groups may experience more serious effects and should avoid prolonged/heavy exertion and stay indoors.

Everyone else should limit prolonged/heavy exertion and limit time outdoors.

Residential wood burning activities are restricted. This burn ban will remain in effect until air quality has improved in accordance with local ordinances.

All outdoor open burning is prohibited by the Department of Environmental Quality in accordance with local ordinances and the Rules for the Control of Air Pollution in Idaho (IDAPA 58.01.01.550).