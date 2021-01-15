Multiple power outages in the area

Breaking News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Falls Power reports a dump truck that struck a power pole at W. 14th & Curtis has caused a power outage within the area.

IFP said currently about 470 customers affected by this outage.

Crews are currently assessing the damage.

Idaho Falls Power has not yet released an estimated time on when power will be restored.

Idaho Power has also reported an outage in the Blackfoot area. The outage started at 9:48 a.m.

About 2,100 customers are affected. Crew are on site.

Idaho Power estimates restoration at 11:30 a.m.