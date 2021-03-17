School bus hits power pole causing power outage

Breaking News

FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) - No major injuries were reported after a school bus hit a power pole Wednesday morning and caused a power outage.

The accident occurred on Besto Road in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation around 7:30 a.m.

The bus driver and 10 students from Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy all walked away from the accident.

The power outage is affecting more than 300 homes in the Gibson district area.

“The bus driver and students were all checked and were sent back to school to be picked up by their family," Fire Chief Eric King said. "We are thankful they are all safe.”

According to Fort Hall Police, the bus driver swerved to miss dogs on the road and hit the power pole.

Idaho Power is on the scene to restore power.