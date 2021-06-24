Idaho Falls Bomb Squad responds to call

Breaking News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 6:00 p.m. The Idaho Falls Bomb Squad is currently evaluating a situation on St. Leon Road in Jefferson County.

They were called to a private property between County Line Road and 300 North.

They have found explosive material, and we are told it may be dynamite.

Nobody is being threatened ,and there are no evacuations.

However, be warned, people in the Idaho Falls area may hear an explosion tonight.

The bomb squad may perform a controlled detonation of the material.

