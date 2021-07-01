Health officials confirm West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool in Bear Lake County

Breaking News

BEAR LAKE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) officials have confirmed identification of the first ever West Nile Virus (WNV) positive mosquito pool in Bear Lake County.

It is located on the south end of the county close to the Utah Idaho border on the west side of the lake.

This is the first WNV-positive mosquito pool in SIPH’s eight counties for 2021.

West Nile is a potentially serious illness that is usually spread to animals and humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. Most people infected with West Nile do not show symptoms, but more severe illness may occur. People with symptoms may experience fever, headaches, body aches, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, eye pain, and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash typically occurring 2 to 14 days after the bite of an infected mosquito. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

To reduce the risk for WNV, the following precautions should be taken: