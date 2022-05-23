Skip to Content
today at 1:45 AM
Car crashes into auto dealer sign overnight

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Just after midnight a couple crashed their car into the Auto Image Auto Sales car lot at the intersection of E Lincoln Rd and Bennett Ave in Idaho Falls.

Debris was scattered throughout the car lot, a sign was knocked down and at least one of the company's used cars was damaged.

Idaho Falls Police and Idaho Falls Fire Department quickly arrived at the scene to clean debris and direct traffic.

So far no injuries have been reported.

We will provide more information as it becomes available to us.

