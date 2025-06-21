Skip to Content
Trump announces ‘very successful’ air strikes on three nuclear sites in Iran

(CNN) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States has completed a “very successful attack” on nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

The president said all planes are now outside of Iranian air space and “on their way home.”

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home. Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Saturday evening.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

