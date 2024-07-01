Lowe’s grants $145,000 to remodel Pocatello Senior Center

POCATELLO (KIFI) – A generous grant from Lowe's will help make some big changes to the Pocatello Senior Center.

“I'd like to present you this check for $145,000,” said Stacie Stosich, assistant manager at Lowes. “So, this is the first for our store to be nominated to be in partnership with Lowe's Hometown Project and to work with the Senior Citizen Çenter. It's pretty amazing to be able to work with the community to give back to the community.”

This is the largest grant the Pocatello Senior Citizens Center has ever received.

The grant will be used to provide crucial updates to the bathrooms in the senior center building.

“This is huge for the senior center,” said Diane Bilyeu, president of the Senior Activity Coordinator. “First of all, we will be ADA compliant when we get finished. And this will really help the people that come to the senior center.”

“It's a tremendous gift to our community overall and not just Pocatello, but all the senior citizens of Bannock County and surrounding counties that come to see our center,” said Rick Cheatum, Pocatello City Councilman. The bathrooms we have go back to when that building was built in the 1970s. So, if they're not in bad shape, they're just badly in need of updating, like the senior center has done on most of the rest of the building. And this is one of the final unfortunately, very expensive things that hadn't been tackled yet in updating the building. So this this will go a long way. And for a long time, keeping the senior center usable by seniors.”

Since launching in 2022, the Lowe's grant program has renovated community centers, affordable housing facilities, shelters and food pantries nationwide.

They have also refurbished first responder and veteran centers, community gardens, parks, and playgrounds.

Each project will receive a Lowe’s grant to make physical improvements that help local organizations continue to make meaningful impacts in their communities.