Pocatello, Jackson stores among those to be sold in Albertson/Kroger merger

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - We now know which local Albertsons stores could be sold off if the company merges with Kroger.

The grocery giants said they would sell 579 stores to C and S Wholesale Grocers.

It would include the Albertsons stores on East Benton in Pocatello, and Buffalo Way in Jackson.

In all, ten Idaho Albertsons stores would be sold. Six of them are in the Boise area and one is in Twin Falls.

The Albertsons/Kroger merger still has a way to go. It faces lawsuits from the Federal Trade Commission and the states of Colorado and Washington.

The list of stores to be sold can be found at https://www.krogeralbertsons.com/comprehensive-divestiture-plan.