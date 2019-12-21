Police seek your help locating 2 connected to disappearance of 2 kids

Crime Tracker

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Rexburg Police Department is asking for your help in locating Lori N. Vallow and Chad Daybell who are wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Vallow’s children; Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan.

Vallow and Daybell were recently married, and she may now be using his last name.

Vallow is 46 years of age, 5’6” tall, 125 lbs. has blond hair and blue eyes.

Daybell is 51 years of age, 6’3” tall 230 lbs. has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rexburg Police Department or your local FBI field office.

