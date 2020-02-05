Idaho Falls man arrested after road rage incident involving firearm

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 20-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested Tuesday night after he admitted to pointing a firearm at another driver during a road rage incident.

Idaho Falls Police were dispatched to the area of 195 E. Anderson Street around 8:53 p.m.

According to witnesses and the involved parties, two motorists were driving westbound on Anderson with the rear car tailgating the front car.

Police report the driver of the first car stopped his vehicle and yelled to the other driver, identified as Christopher Vargas Martinez, to proceed around him, and then Martinez yelled back.

According to police, the first driver then exited his vehicle and approached Martinez’s vehicle telling him to drive around him, and a verbal altercation ensued. Martinez then exited his vehicle and pointed a pistol at the other driver.

When officers arrived, the vehicles were still parked in the roadway.

Martinez complied with officers' instructions and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the firearm was located in Martinez’s waistband, and Martinez admitted to pointing it at the other driver during the course of their argument.

Martinez was arrested for aggravated assault and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.