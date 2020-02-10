Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
Updated
today at 12:12 pm
Published 12:07 pm

Woman arrested for beating 93-year-old

Ralyn D. Piper
Ralyn D. Piper

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot Police report a 21-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after she forced her way into a residence on N. Stout Street in Blackfoot and battered a 93-year-old female victim.

Police say officers located Ralyn D. Piper inside the victim’s residence, and she was taken into custody.

Piper will be arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated battery, burglary, malicious injury to property and resisting and obstruction.

Piper is also being held on one felony warrant and one misdemeanor out of Bannock County.

Blackfoot / Breaking News / Local News / News / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

  1. “Police say officers located Ralyn D. Piper inside the victim’s residence, and she was taken into custody.”
    Too bad animals like this can’t just be destroyed. 🙁

Leave a Reply