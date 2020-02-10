Woman arrested for beating 93-year-old

Crime Tracker

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Blackfoot Police report a 21-year-old was arrested Saturday afternoon after she forced her way into a residence on N. Stout Street in Blackfoot and battered a 93-year-old female victim.

Police say officers located Ralyn D. Piper inside the victim’s residence, and she was taken into custody.

Piper will be arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated battery, burglary, malicious injury to property and resisting and obstruction.

Piper is also being held on one felony warrant and one misdemeanor out of Bannock County.