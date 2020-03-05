Man arrested for aggravated assault

Crime Tracker

IRWIN, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a residence on Chokecherry Lane in the Irwin area to a report of a disturbance Tuesday around 6:47 p.m.

Deputies were advised a man and woman were arguing, and at some point, the man fired a gun inside the residence before leaving the area.

Deputies contacted the man, 32-year-old Christopher R. Reynoso, who was cooperative and agreed to meet with deputies.

In talking with both parties, deputies found evidence a handgun was fired inside the residence and were told by the woman that she locked herself and a child in the basement of the residence while calling for help.

Reynoso apparently left the gun inside the residence and drove away from the area until he was contacted by deputies.

Reynoso was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for aggravated assault.

No one was injured in the incident, and deputies are continuing to investigate.