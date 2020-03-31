Do you recognize this individual?

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect from an incident at the Pit Stop located at 1309 N. Arthur and the Common Cents located at 1010 N. Arthur.

At both locations, the individual told subjects he had the coronavirus, and he sprayed one subject with bleach.

If anyone can identify him, email Officer Garner at egarner@pocatello.us and reference incident #20-P05461.

Police ask that you do not call dispatch.