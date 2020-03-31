Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
New
Published 3:59 pm

Do you recognize this individual?

Pocatello incident11_1009922
Pocatello incident1_1009922

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Pocatello Police Department is asking for your help identifying a suspect from an incident at the Pit Stop located at 1309 N. Arthur and the Common Cents located at 1010 N. Arthur.

At both locations, the individual told subjects he had the coronavirus, and he sprayed one subject with bleach.

If anyone can identify him, email Officer Garner at egarner@pocatello.us and reference incident #20-P05461.

Police ask that you do not call dispatch.

Breaking News / Local News / News / Pocatello / Top Stories

News Team

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply