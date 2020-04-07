Man charged with involuntary manslaughter

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Tyler Carter, 38, was formally charged with involuntary manslaughter Monday in connection with the death of Bobette Wilhelm. She was struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle near Buckskin Road on March 13.

Carter was initially charged with leaving the scene of an injury accident.

Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog said after reviewing the results of an ongoing investigation, he concluded the additional charge was warranted.

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Carter's court appearance has not been scheduled.