Woman charged in alleged kidnapping

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - Maddeline McKenzie Ovard, 29, appeared before Judge Mark Riddoch in Bonneville County Tuesday to face felony charges of robbery, first-degree kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Idaho Falls Police were called to investigate the possible kidnapping of an adult female on March 25. The victim was reportedly taken from an Idaho Falls residence against her will and transported to another location. The victim was physically assaulted and sustained multiple serious injuries. Police say she was also robbed before being released in a remote area where she was eventually located.

Police said then they believed Ovard knew the victim and that it was not a random attack.

Ovard is being held in the Bonneville County Jail pending a preliminary hearing on April 17.