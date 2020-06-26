Man arrested after police break up knife fight

Crime Tracker

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - A 42-year-old man has been arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On June 19 at approximately 12:40 p.m., Idaho Falls Police responded to 500 S Utah Avenue for a report of two males fighting behind the building.

According to the caller, a man with a knife was threatening another man who was holding a beer bottle.

An officer arrived on scene and located one man running behind a semi-trailer.

That man was directed to stop and stay where he was.

The second man, identified as UIises Rangel, who was determined to have been wielding the knife, attempted to hide and then run from the officer, but he was located and taken into custody at taser point. The taser was not deployed.

After interviewing the two men and viewing video from a bystander, officers were able to determine the two men had been in a verbal argument. Rangel then began charging towards the other man with the knife in hand. This happened several times prior to IFPD arriving on scene.

Officers located a jacket belonging to Ulises a short distance away from where he was stopped by the first officer. Officers found two knives in the jacket, including one matching the description given by the victim of the knife used in the altercation.

Rangel was arrested and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.