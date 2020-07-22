Blackfoot man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

Crime Tracker

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit investigators arrested a Blackfoot man on Tuesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

32-year-old Tyler G. Liddle was booked into the Bingham County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Blackfoot Police Department, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, United States Postal Inspection Service, District 7 Probation and Parole Office and Bingham County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office all assisted the ICAC Unit with the arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.